Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

