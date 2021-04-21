Bank of America Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.02.

MSFT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.83. The stock had a trading volume of 506,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,625,500. Microsoft has a one year low of $166.11 and a one year high of $261.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 817,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $192,684,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 305,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,030,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% during the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

