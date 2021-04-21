Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Bank First stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. Bank First has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

