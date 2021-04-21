Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $5.27

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.41. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 81,104 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

