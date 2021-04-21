Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

BALY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,195,867 shares of company stock valued at $66,703,493. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $11,294,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

