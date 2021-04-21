Bally’s Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,195,867 shares of company stock worth $66,703,493. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

