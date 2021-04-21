Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Ballantyne Strong at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

