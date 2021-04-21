Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.90

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 1492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

BAFYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

