Bakkavor Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BAKK stock opened at GBX 131.06 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £759.40 million and a PE ratio of 22.24. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.40 ($1.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.92.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

