BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.30

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BA stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £16.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 492.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 89 shares of company stock worth $44,851.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 596.56 ($7.79).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.