Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.89. 4,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,145. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

