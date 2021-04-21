B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $72.85

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.85, but opened at $67.69. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon purchased 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,157. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,045 shares of company stock worth $748,690 and sold 1,400,020 shares worth $1,479,369. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 134,511 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.