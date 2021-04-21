Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) shares fell 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 13,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 49,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

About Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF)

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and planned communities; and sells override units.

