Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.74

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.74 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 6029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $172,366.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $129,502.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,717. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,036,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 265,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,868,000 after acquiring an additional 248,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 167,370 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

