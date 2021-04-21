Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

