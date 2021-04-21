AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AutoZone traded as high as $1,503.84 and last traded at $1,493.44, with a volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,495.84.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,412.55.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $35,962,493. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in AutoZone by 52.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,354.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,220.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

