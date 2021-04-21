AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,562.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,412.55.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,514.11 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $973.06 and a 12-month high of $1,524.98. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,354.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,220.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $35,962,493. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

