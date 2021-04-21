AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report $17.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.64 million and the lowest is $17.58 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $24.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $75.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.86 million to $75.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $88.54 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $93.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoWeb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ:AUTO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 80,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,736. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AutoWeb has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $5.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

