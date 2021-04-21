AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Shares of AN stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $99.78.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

