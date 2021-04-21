Autoliv (ALV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE ALV opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.18.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.