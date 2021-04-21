Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

SCHG opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $140.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

