Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 433 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

