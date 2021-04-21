Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $26,339,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.5% during the first quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 1,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.21 and its 200-day moving average is $255.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $290.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

