Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,440,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.42. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

