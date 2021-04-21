Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $209,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4,086.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 258,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 252,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

