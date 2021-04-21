Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Decreases Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Choice Hotels International accounts for about 1.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,914. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

