Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Cuts Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger makes up about 6.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $4,716,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,351,646 shares of company stock worth $123,204,831 in the last three months.

Schrödinger stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.