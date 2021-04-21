Aumann (ETR:AAG) PT Set at €13.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Aumann stock opened at €11.64 ($13.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.19. Aumann has a 52 week low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 52 week high of €16.80 ($19.76).
About Aumann
