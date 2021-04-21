Aumann (ETR:AAG) PT Set at €13.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aumann stock opened at €11.64 ($13.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.19. Aumann has a 52 week low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 52 week high of €16.80 ($19.76).

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

