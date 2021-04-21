Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,340 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ProAssurance by 21.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after buying an additional 715,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE PRA opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

