Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 3,526 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

