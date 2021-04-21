ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. ATN International posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. 34,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,718. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a P/E ratio of -248.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ATN International has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $79.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -618.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ATN International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ATN International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of ATN International by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.