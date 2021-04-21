Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Athersys worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Athersys by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Athersys by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Athersys by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $353.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

