Atheios (ATH) Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $86,669.53 and $312.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,650.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,269.36 or 0.04152535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $910.93 or 0.01666851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.60 or 0.00465872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00728556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00534370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00058504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.85 or 0.00429726 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00251557 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,089,486 coins and its circulating supply is 39,656,895 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

