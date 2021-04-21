At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. At Home Group reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

HOME stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87.

In other At Home Group news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,876 shares of company stock worth $5,864,666 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

