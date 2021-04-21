Aspireon Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,295,877 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.