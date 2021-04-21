Aspireon Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 215.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises 0.3% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned about 0.34% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSG remained flat at $$14.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,421. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

