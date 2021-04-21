Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

ASPN traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. 94,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.