ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Announces Earnings Results

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%.

ASMIY traded down $6.83 on Wednesday, hitting $303.91. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 702. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $323.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

