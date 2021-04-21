Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 940,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 267,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 36,954 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.