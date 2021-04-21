Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 1,098 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.65. 5,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

