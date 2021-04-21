Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $175.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $128.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

