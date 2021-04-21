Arlington Partners LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 328.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $23.29 on Wednesday, hitting $1,146.30. 17,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,153.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $556.01 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 712.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

