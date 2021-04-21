Arlington Partners LLC Buys New Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after purchasing an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of RXN traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 9,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,648. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

