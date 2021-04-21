Arlington Partners LLC Buys 1,389 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

