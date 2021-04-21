Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 50,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,289. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

