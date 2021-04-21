Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,548,000 after purchasing an additional 183,123 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after purchasing an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.88. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.