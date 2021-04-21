Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

