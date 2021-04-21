Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Invests $239,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

S&P Global stock opened at $379.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.92 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.82 and a 200-day moving average of $337.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

