Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $2,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.