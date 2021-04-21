Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.81. 284,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,259,114. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.41 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $308.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.93 and its 200 day moving average is $232.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

